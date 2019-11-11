When I was a kid, who thought there would be play areas for kids in a library some day? Who thought you could look up anything you needed to know from the comfort of your iPad? Who thought you could really have a Dick Tracy watch on your wrist, as I do, with my AppleWatch? As technology has changed our world — and the way we read, research and communicate — the St. Louis County Library has kept up.
I supported the tax increase, and I’ve been so impressed with their efforts to update buildings and make the library relevant to today’s users. I am especially looking forward to the new headquarters and genealogy center. I conduct quite a bit of historical research, and the current equipment for directly downloading microfilm images to thumb drives is not working well. The library staff has been great at helping me, but the equipment is unreliable. It’s exciting to think about a new genealogy branch updated with the latest equipment.
Also, I can’t wait for the new headquarters building to be finished, so they have a decent auditorium for all the great authors and speakers hosted by the library. I’m all for the new building on the recently cleared land at Spoede and Clayton Roads. Count me in to be among the first people there after its completed.
Ruby Downs • Wildwood