Regarding “Body cameras would protect honest St. Louis cops — and keep the rest in line.” (Sept.2): Concerning the proposal of Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed wanting to use $5 million of St. Louis city’s surplus funds for police body cameras, I said to myself, what is city government coming to?
It is not the cost of the cameras, but the high cost to electronically store the video. You are talking $5 million to $6 million per year, and the city does not have that kind of money.
Plus, the St. Louis County Police Department had to buy new uniforms to accommodate their cameras.
This money could be better spent for a new fleet of cars. The aging fleet is in bad shape with high mileage and poor maintenance. These cars are on the road 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
So when you dial 911, would you rather have an officer respond or a body camera?
Wilbern Grove • Oakville