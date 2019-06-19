A 1952 movie about Dizzy Dean was titled, “The Pride of St. Louis.” The film was nominated for an Academy Award for best writing, motion picture story. Another best story has developed and deserves to be told about the epic season of the St. Louis Blues and how it changed a city.
St. Louis sport fans have been through championship seasons before, but this season with the Blues was different. Yes, it’s been 52 years without a championship for the Blues. But there was more at stake than capturing a sport championship. The Blues and St. Louisans were fighting to get their pride back.
And regarding the Post-Dispatch editorial “The Blues’ victory symbolizes St. Louis’ ‘worst to first’ true story” (June 14): St. Louis has indeed gone through some tough times. Somehow the Blues arose from the bottom, and in the process helped St. Louisans feel better about their city. The Stanley Cup victory was not just about winning a championship, it was about St. Louisans regaining pride in their city.
A new “Pride of St. Louis” movie needs to be made. It would be about a team and a city that was able to rise from the depths of despair and find a way to unite to reach victory. Jon Hamm would be my choice for playing coach Craig Berube. I will be glad to volunteer as an extra when they film the victory celebration under the Arch.
Wm. Michael Cody • Clayton