Cardinals

Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols (5) and St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (4) embrace as Pujols walks up for his first at bat during the first inning of a game on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. This is the first game Pujols has played in St. Louis since he left the team for Los Angeles. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

As an avid sports fan, educator, and father of 9½-year-old twin sons, I want to take a moment and offer a huge heartfelt thank you to the people of the St. Louis area, especially the Cardinals’ fans, for restoring my faith in one of the values I am instilling in my own children.

I recently saw videos of standing ovations you gave to Stephen Piscotty and legendary Albert Pujols upon their respective returns to Busch Stadium. It seems that capitalism has clouded our landscape and consumed many of our views, values and the ways we treat one another. As a result, ticket prices increase, athletes asking for higher salaries, etc.

These gentleman, upon their return to thunderous ovations looked past these facts, acknowledged their loving fans, tipped their hats and genuinely seemed ecstatic to be “back home.” And to you, the St. Louis fans, thanks for visually showing my sons what admiration, mutual respect and sportsmanship are all about.

Roger Silverblatt • Central Valley, N.Y.

