As an avid sports fan, educator, and father of 9½-year-old twin sons, I want to take a moment and offer a huge heartfelt thank you to the people of the St. Louis area, especially the Cardinals’ fans, for restoring my faith in one of the values I am instilling in my own children.
I recently saw videos of standing ovations you gave to Stephen Piscotty and legendary Albert Pujols upon their respective returns to Busch Stadium. It seems that capitalism has clouded our landscape and consumed many of our views, values and the ways we treat one another. As a result, ticket prices increase, athletes asking for higher salaries, etc.
These gentleman, upon their return to thunderous ovations looked past these facts, acknowledged their loving fans, tipped their hats and genuinely seemed ecstatic to be “back home.” And to you, the St. Louis fans, thanks for visually showing my sons what admiration, mutual respect and sportsmanship are all about.
Roger Silverblatt • Central Valley, N.Y.