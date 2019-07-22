Recently, I’ve been hearing a lot about our booming economy. The unemployment numbers are good. Republicans like to point to these good economic numbers whenever President Donald Trump makes an offensive comment or does some horrid thing.
The GOP doesn’t talk about Trump’s new multitrillion-dollar debt, or mention how farmers are taking it on the chin because of Trump’s tariff strategy. In fact, they are strangely silent about Trump’s no-respect attitude and inability to tell the truth.
And about all of those new jobs. I shop at stores in St. Louis. Clothing stores. Grocery stores. And on occasion electronics stores (and just like some of America’s greatness, that ship has sailed). And like most of my purchases over the last four decades, I look for the "made in U.S.A." label. I don’t know what all of these new workers are doing, but I know what they aren’t doing. They are not manufacturing products in this country.
Tim Donahue • St. Louis