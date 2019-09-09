Events happen. The mainstream media reports the events. Slanted media delays reporting events until after the pundits issue fallacious contrary arguments. Slanted media then reports pundits' arguments along with the events. President Donald Trump, his administration and Republicans repeat the pundits' arguments, along with the events.
Some mainstream media report the pundit arguments — and those by Trump, his administration and Republicans — as news events. Trump then labels mainstream media as fake — yet another fallacious argument — which now also is news.
The result is that slanted arguments are repeated twice or more often. It seems that there are twice as many slanted news reports as there are actual news reports. The net effect is that average American voters will have read or heard a far higher percentage of right-slanted bias, packaged as actual news.
Roland Schaefer • St. Louis County