Regarding “Police officer fatally shot in Wellston, suspect in custody” (June 25): I am sure everyone in St. Louis is saddened by the useless, tragic killing of Officer Michael Langsdorf. From all I have seen and read, he was a very good officer, willing to protect the community he served. He did not deserve to die as he did, doing his job.
The Post-Dispatch has done a good job covering the incident. What baffles me is at the end of the article, it mentions that Langsdorf was one of four officers charged in 2017 for falsifying time sheets and getting paid for overtime they did not work. The charges were eventually dropped. Does the Post-Dispatch really think that information is necessary? Why not just report on the incident and leave it at that? It appears that the intention is to smear Langsdorf’s reputation — and what for? Langsdorf’s reputation should only be praised and protected. What good comes from reporting falsifying time sheets that happened two years ago? Let Langsdorf rest in peace.
I do appreciate the Post-Dispatch apologizing for posting a link to the Facebook Live video of the crime. An apology should have also been made about such shoddy reporting, with a special apology to Langdorf’s family for reporting the charges made two years ago. Such reporting makes the newspaper look bad and adds nothing to such a tragedy.
Ann Ludlow • Sunset Hills