Regarding: ‘‘How did detectives in Angie Housman case miss a prime suspect?” (June 12): I was disturbed by this article questioning how the police could have missed the suspect charged in Angie Housman’s murder. Let’s review: In 1993, the internet as we know it did not exist, and DNA testing was less advanced than it is now. Computerized sex offender registries did not exist. The police worked hundreds and possibly thousands of leads in the years following this crime. To question and second-guess the work they did is disgusting and typical of the Post-Dispatch, which got murderer Gregory Bowman out of jail.
Margaret Walsh • Chesterfield