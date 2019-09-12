Regarding “Police shoot, kill man near St. Louis Galleria mall” (Sept. 2): The Post-Dispatch’s role in intensifying racial discord and furthering disrespect for the police is now beyond reasonable doubt. The article contained little information about the actual shooting, but mentioned that the shooting victim had been seen with a firearm in his waistband. He ran when the police confronted him, and a gun was found at the scene of the shooting. No other information was available about the actual shooting, but the dead man’s family identified him as Terry Tillman. The family only reported positives about him and that he would soon be a father. A picture of Tillman with smiling family accompanied the article. That’s it.
The Post-Dispatch reported the following day that Tillman was a convicted felon, recently released after serving five years of a 10-year sentence for robbery and armed criminal action. Did the reporter ever ask the family if he had ever been in trouble? Weren't criminal conviction records available on the first day showing Tillman’s criminal history?
Sadly what many will only remember is “Police kill man near Galleria.”
Jim Nelson • Chesterfield