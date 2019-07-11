Regarding the Short Takes editorial item “Rank failures” (July 6), commenting on WalletHub’s low rating of St. Louis, the Post-Dispatch’s editorial board concludes “…the rankings probably tell most St. Louisans what they already know.”
Low rankings in public safety, education, overall quality of services and financial stability are functions good management solves. Therefore, one can assume the low rankings are the result of St. Louis’s poor management, otherwise known as elected officials.
Since the vast majority of elected officials in the city have received endorsements from the Post-Dispatch, perhaps the newspaper bears some responsibility for that poor performance.
Last week, the Post-Dispatch blamed a political campaign adviser who, in the course of his professional work, helped former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger’s reelection campaign. Omitted from the article was the fact that the Post-Dispatch had publicly endorsed Mr. Stenger reelection.
There seems to be a pattern by the newspaper of not taking responsibility for its own actions.
Lon Zimmerman • Creve Coeur