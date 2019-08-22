Regarding “Signal from the Skies” (Aug. 18): While I don’t disagree with your editorial, I do disagree with its conclusion. Court challenges and “future reforms” aren’t going to produce results quickly enough to save our planet. Everyone needs to do everything within their power to cut global warming gasses if we are to survive.
The Post-Dispatch itself could do more to help: Make everyone realize how dangerous our situation is by putting more environmental stories on the front page. Get rid of your travel section and encourage people to stay home. Portray the airplane as the planet-killer it is and its existence as a path to certain death. Demand all lawmakers discuss how they intend to slow climate change. Also demand that they offer plans to reduce the carbon footprint. Urge people to avoid the carbon pits that are sporting events, conventions and businesses meetings. Press Missourians to stop idling their cars, forego drive-thru lanes, shorten or eliminate their commutes, and move closer to work. Push for a minimum air conditioning temperature of 75 degrees in all buildings and a maximum heat level of 68 degrees in winter.
If the Post-Dispatch would make these efforts, it would actually do some good.
Kent Johnson • St. Louis County