Regarding “Kaepernick stirs new controversy for Nike” (July 3): Since when did Colin Kaepernick become the chief executive officer at Nike? Shame on Nike for deciding not to sell a U.S.-flag-themed sneaker because Kaepernick found the flag-themed symbol to be offensive.
Are the Americans who fought for that flag and our freedom also offensive? We just celebrated the 75th anniversary of the D-Day in Normandy, France. Those brave souls fought for that flag and helped liberate Europe from Nazi Germany. Every professional sports organization in America should no longer recognize, support or allow their teams to wear uniforms depicting the Nike name or logo.
John Mueller • St. Paul, Mo.