Fort Worth police shooting shatters community trust

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 file photo, protesters gather outside the house, rear right, where Atatiana Jefferson was shot and killed by police in Fort Worth, Texas. A white Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean shot and killed Jefferson, a black woman, through a back window of her home. Dean resigned before being charged with murder Monday. He was taken into custody two days after the killing. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File)

 Smiley N. Pool

Regarding Eugene Robinson’s column, “Racist attitudes lead to tragic outcomes” (Oct. 16): He asks, “What can a black person do to keep from getting killed by police in this country?” While also listing some complicated scenarios where shootings occurred and implying that racist cops might have been behind them. If one would research this narrative, it is clear that white officers are no more likely than black or Hispanic officers to shoot black civilians.

The biggest factor found in police shooting of black civilians was the rate of violent crime in the area of concern. Areas where high crime is occurring need more police interaction, not less. Just ask the residents in those areas. Such a biased narrative does little to help those who need more policing, while also shutting down any real hope of police-citizen cooperation needed to successfully address high crime rates.

Tom Becker • St. Peters