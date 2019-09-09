President Donald Trump is dictating to American Jews whom to vote for. He said if Jews vote for Democrats, they're being disloyal. I'm laughing my butt off.
Mr. Disloyal to the United States but loyal to North Korea and Russia: Are you talking to your Jewish adviser, Stephen Miller, who wants to deport anyone who is not white?
As far as Trump's comment about being disloyal to Israel goes, I am not a Sabra (look it up if you don't know what it means). I am an American and owe nothing to Israel. Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu both built walls and are anti-Muslim.
I am proud to be an American Jew who stands with the squad of congresswomen who are more loyal to this country than you are. Remember, they got elected by their constituents without help from a foreign dictator. Trump needs to be committed to a mental institution.
Helen Casteel • St. Louis County