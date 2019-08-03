It has come to my attention that the Clayton and Normandy school districts have agreed to let the transfer students stay in Clayton for an additional year. I congratulate them for finding a solution that is in the best interest of the children. However, transfer students in the Ladue school district are still left in the lurch and are being forced to return to Normandy in just a few weeks.
My grandson has been in the Ladue district since the program started six years ago when he was a second-grader. He considers himself a part of the Ladue family. All of his friends are in Ladue, and he was looking forward to attending and graduating from the same high school as his brother and aunt. His grades have greatly improved in Ladue. He has been playing the violin since elementary school, and his music teacher was looking forward to him continuing through high school.
He has truly flourished. All of his success and future dreams will be completely derailed if he is forced back to Normandy.
With only a few weeks before the start of school, I hope Ladue will be able to resolve the flawed transition plan for transfer students so that my grandson and the eight other transfer students will have a chance to succeed.
The children shouldn’t be the ones to suffer. My grandchild should be given the same opportunity to continue his education as the students who transferred to Clayton.
Erma Ratlif • St. Louis County