Regarding Phillip Reagan’s guest column,“A dangerous message from the pulpits of north St. Louis” (Oct. 10): I have a few problems with this article. First of all, the headline states a divisive, negative generalization about north St. Louis pulpits. There are hundreds of pulpits in north St. Louis, of which the author, in his own words, has secondhand information about “several.” The headline should not generalize. Perhaps it should have been worded “some pulpits” or “a few.” I wonder how much uproar would occur if a headline proclaimed a negative message generalizing about “the pulpits of West County.”
Allow me to share my firsthand experience as a member of a mostly black church in north city for the last 12 years. Our pastor, along with dozens of others, are teaching and practicing biblical values that have nothing to do with encouraging hatred or violence. In fact, they teach us to “love God and people” and are involved with all sorts of initiatives to reduce violence.
The Post-Dispatch should assign reporters to visit say 50 or 100 north St. Louis churches, of a variety of denominations, and listen to the preaching, taking note of the main points. Not only could they gain some firsthand knowledge but also meet a wonderful variety of folks who might surprise them with their welcome. Then they could write a more definitive article about what is being preached.
Carol Aucamp • Creve Coeur