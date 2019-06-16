Regarding “Judge rules that St. Louis jails can’t hold inmates who can’t pay” (June 13): The simple solution is this: If you don’t commit crimes, then you won’t need bail. This society is rewarding criminal activities. In all my life of more than 70 years, I’ve never been arrested. I wonder how I managed that? I don’t steal; I don’t speed; I pay my taxes on time. Please don’t say being poor is a reason for the criminal activity. I’ve been poor and worked two jobs to make ends meet.
Mike Ellington • Creve Coeur