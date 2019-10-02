Regarding “Whistleblower’s treasonous act violated sacred oath” (Sept. 27): This letter demonstrates an unfortunate and very deep misunderstanding of the oaths taken by government and especially national security personnel. First, foremost, and standing with priority over all others, they vow to support and defend the U.S. Constitution, against all others, foreign and domestic. They vow to obey only lawful orders.
Early testimony by Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire stated that the whistleblower not only followed the letter of the law but was trying to do the right thing — not for the president’s political fortune but rather for the nation itself. We would all do well to examine whatever facts come to light before jumping to defend or to condemn the behavior of the whistleblower, and especially the behavior of this or any president.
Chris Goetsch • St. Louis