Regarding Claire Anderson's letter to the editor “What if a woman president behaved like Trump?” (June 24): We don’t have to imagine carrying out the sort of “outrageous acts” the letter writer attributes to Donald Trump. We have a real world example. Hillary Clinton, while fortunately not elected, did not simply answer a reporter’s hypothetical question about accepting political dirt from a foreign government. Instead, she actively sought out this dirt.
Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee laundered money through both a law firm and public relations firm to pay former British spy Christopher Steele to collude with Russian operatives to compile the bogus “Steele Dossier.”
I’m not sure why Ms. Anderson did not reference this, but it’s also worth noting that the crusaders for truth and justice on the Post-Dispatch editorial page have shown no interest in Clinton’s actions either. It remains unclear whether she will yet be punished for this skullduggery. The wheels at the Justice Department and elsewhere are still grinding.
Larry O’Neill • Kirkwood