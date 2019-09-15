Regarding “Nothing is free, folks, despite what the left suggests” (Sept. 5): Oh my goodness, it was quite a delight to read Teresa Maraccini’s letter to the editor. I applaud the Post-Dispatch for allowing the letter to be printed. I, too, have not been given a free ride. With hard work and perseverance, I have made my way in the world. It is not always easy, but it is satisfying to know I have done the best for myself and my family. I’m not looking for handouts. My “millennial” kids are not the typical snowflakes. They realize that nothing in life is free. My family respects our governing leadership, and we are proud to be Americans.
Stephanie Zuehlke • Fenton