I read with great interest a letter to the editor describing Trump voters as lacking intelligence. I voted for Donald Trump because I am pro-military, pro-life, pro-border, pro-law enforcement and believe all individuals should earn their way in life. Nothing is free, folks.
I attended college, and was not given a free ride. I work, pay taxes, pay for health care and obey rules and laws. I do not play the "woman card," which has become a common crutch. There are a few people on the left who exhibit a gullibility that is beyond measure. There is an intelligence factor in their belief that everything should be free, whether it's college or health care. Who pays? They believe laws were meant to be broken, that we should ease up on penalties and that anything goes. It's enough to make your head spin. To many Trump voters, the unborn child matters as much as a child crossing the border illegally.
Why does my opinion matter? I’m just one of the deplorables.
Teresa Maraccini • St. Charles