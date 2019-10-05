I realize White House leaks of highly sensitive national security matters need to be prevented for the safety of our country and the other countries involved. The method for securing these notes and transcripts is justified. Nevertheless, hiding President Donald Trump’s embarrassing or incriminating conversations in these storage facilities is a misapplication.
Recently, it’s been indicated that the president’s advisers, as well as the president himself, wanted to hide exchanges that the president found embarrassing and began secreting them as far back as 2017. The solution to this problem is not to cover up what the president says. The solution is to quit saying such things. Clearly, this fix has not occurred to the president. As my father always told me, “Integrity is doing the right thing when no one is looking.” I guess Fred Trump did not share this motto with his son, Donald. It’s been reported that Fred nurtured his son to be a “killer” and a “king” in all arenas. Sadly, the president took that message to heart.
Len Harriss • St. Louis
Nothing to hide if you don't say anything illegal
