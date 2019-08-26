Subscribe for 99¢
Scandal-ridden NRA head LaPierre digs in against gun control

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2013, file photo, Wayne LaPierre, executive vice president of the National Rifle Association, holds a custom 300 Remington ultra mag during a gun auction after speaking during the Western Hunting & Conservation Expo Banquet at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City. In the latest national furor over mass killings, the tremendous political power of the NRA is likely to stymie any major changes to gun laws. The man behind the organization is LaPierre, the public face of the Second Amendment with his bombastic defense of guns, freedom and country in the aftermath of every mass shooting. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

 Rick Bowmer

Apparently, the freedom Americans enjoy rests on my shoulders. The National Rifle Association tells me so, right in the body of its “final notice” application for membership that came in the mail. It goes on to say, “Without you, our fight dies and so does our freedom.” That’s after an earlier warning that politicians all over the country are “coming after” my freedoms.

It’s time to focus on a different word in the Second Amendment: Regulated. That word clearly gives lawmakers the power to regulate gun ownership. Let’s see if anyone points that out during the many court challenges yet to come. If you want to own a gun, join a “well-regulated militia” (as in, say, the National Guard).

I resented receiving the NRA mail and was mildly irritated by the thought of my mail delivery person possibly noticing it. The “final notice” included a prepaid envelope in which to return my application. Resisting the urge to tape it to a brick, I gathered up as much paper trash as I could stuff into the envelope and mailed it.

Kent Ford • Columbia, Mo.

Tags

View comments