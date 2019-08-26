Apparently, the freedom Americans enjoy rests on my shoulders. The National Rifle Association tells me so, right in the body of its “final notice” application for membership that came in the mail. It goes on to say, “Without you, our fight dies and so does our freedom.” That’s after an earlier warning that politicians all over the country are “coming after” my freedoms.
It’s time to focus on a different word in the Second Amendment: Regulated. That word clearly gives lawmakers the power to regulate gun ownership. Let’s see if anyone points that out during the many court challenges yet to come. If you want to own a gun, join a “well-regulated militia” (as in, say, the National Guard).
I resented receiving the NRA mail and was mildly irritated by the thought of my mail delivery person possibly noticing it. The “final notice” included a prepaid envelope in which to return my application. Resisting the urge to tape it to a brick, I gathered up as much paper trash as I could stuff into the envelope and mailed it.
Kent Ford • Columbia, Mo.