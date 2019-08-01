Regarding “Let Nurse practitioners also be primary-care provider” (July 28): I disagree with letter writer Samantha Jespersen. An insider’s perspective gave me pause to remember the mistreatment I received when a local medical practice, with multiple physicians, allowed nurse practitioners to manage my health care. Over a period of six years I was seen only one time, on the first visit, by a physician. One nurse practitioner followed by a second managed to misdiagnose my condition, resulting in pain and infection.
When I came to the practice on the last visit and requested to see a physician, I was told he was away delivering a baby and wouldn’t return until the end of the day. I was then asked if I wanted to see a nurse practitioner, at which point I firmly placed my hand on the counter and said that I would not leave until I was examined by a physician. A senior member of the team then appeared, examined me, apologized and said that I needed to see a surgeon. I underwent corrective surgery and then filed a complaint with the state medical board, which was useless. I have had other negative experiences with nurse practitioners and avoid them whenever possible.
Margaret Gustafson • St. Louis County