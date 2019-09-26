My husband had a heart stent replacement as the Affordable Care Act was being implemented. We received a letter from our insurance company shortly after he came home from the hospital informing us the stent replacement was required because of his 2003 heart attack, and it was considered a pre-existing condition. We would be responsible for the bill, which was $113,000. Fortunately, this occurred as the Affordable Care Act was being implemented, and that program paid the claim. If the Affordable Health Care Act ends, it will end this protection for everyone, regardless of political party or who they voted for.
Pamela Moller • Hannibal