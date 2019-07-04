Regarding recent letters objecting to a Post-Dispatch story mentioning Officer Michael Langsdorf’s being charged with falsifying time sheets in 2017: I do not see how the Post-Dispatch could omit mentioning this news about Officer Langsdorf without being accused of covering up facts. That the charges were dropped was also mentioned in the original article, “Police officer fatally shot in Wellston, suspect in custody” (June 24).
Charges against police officers are often dropped or otherwise kept behind the thin blue line for the sake of departmental reputations. The charging information was placed at the end of the article, but nonetheless, it was relevant and belonged in the article.
While negative facts are inappropriate at funeral services, the desired beatification of deceased officers is not always appropriate in the public record.
Tom Poelker • University City