Subscribe for 99¢
St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup victory parade

A large crowd of people filed into the Arch grounds and lined Market Street to help the St. Louis Blues celebrate winning the Stanley Cup with a parade and rally in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

I really enjoyed watching the Blues’ season, Stanley Cup win and all the celebrations. I may have missed this, but television news channels kept talking about the celebration on the Arch grounds and the Arch, but I don’t recall them mentioning the Mississippi River.

I think a very important part of their description of who and where we are was left out.

Last summer our family took a downtown riverboat cruise at the Arch and a visitor on the boat from Utah asked me if this was the Missouri River. I told him this was the Mississippi, but the Missouri flows into it upriver by Alton.

The Mississippi River has been around a lot longer than St. Louis, the Arch and the Blues, but it should not be left out of the complete picture.

Bob Eilerman • Bridgeton

Tags

View comments