I really enjoyed watching the Blues’ season, Stanley Cup win and all the celebrations. I may have missed this, but television news channels kept talking about the celebration on the Arch grounds and the Arch, but I don’t recall them mentioning the Mississippi River.
I think a very important part of their description of who and where we are was left out.
Last summer our family took a downtown riverboat cruise at the Arch and a visitor on the boat from Utah asked me if this was the Missouri River. I told him this was the Mississippi, but the Missouri flows into it upriver by Alton.
The Mississippi River has been around a lot longer than St. Louis, the Arch and the Blues, but it should not be left out of the complete picture.
Bob Eilerman • Bridgeton