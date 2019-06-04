Thursday marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day, one of the most pivotal moments of World War II and a date quickly becoming smaller in our collective rearview window as we lose more veterans from that era.
We’re losing about 372 World War II veterans each day, with only about 620,000 vets still alive of the 16 million who served. It’s a solemn reminder that the witnesses of D-Day are quickly diminishing.
Most veterans will probably tell you they’re not heroes, just men and women doing the job they were given. But their sacrifice and service paved the way for the opportunities and liberties that set our country apart from most of the world. It’s our duty to capture that, honor it and bear witness for future generations.
Take a moment to thank a veteran, from any military campaign, and ask him or her to share something about their service. They’re living history, a diminishing resource. Several online resources can help, including the Library of Congress, the Missouri Veterans History Project and the Illinois Veterans History Project.
So to all D-Day veterans (and all former and current servicemen and servicewomen), thank you for answering the call from our country. Those freedoms we often take for granted didn’t come free.
Paul C. Rohde • Brentwood