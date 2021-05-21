On Memorial Day, remember those who sacrificed

A week from Saturday begins our Memorial Day weekend. We should all remember that Memorial Day honors our military veterans who gave the last full measure of devotion fighting for our freedom beginning with America’s War of Independence to today’s Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. As Plato so unfortunately noted, “Only the dead have seen the end of war.” Memorial Day grew out of Decoration Day, which remembered the 620,000 Civil War soldiers who died. Decoration Day officially began in Waterloo, New York, in 1866. Congress renamed Decoration Day to Memorial Day and made it a federal holiday in 1971.

The late U.S. senator and Navy Adm. Jeremiah A. Denton said, “It is the soldier, not the reporter, who has given us freedom of the press. It is the soldier, not the poet, who has given us freedom of speech. It is the soldier, not the campus organizer, who has given us the freedom to demonstrate. It is the soldier, who salutes the flag, who serves beneath the flag and whose coffin is draped by the flag, who allows the protester to burn the flag.”

I thank the courageous men and women willing to pay the ultimate sacrifice so “a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal … that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”