Single-issue voting is not new. However, if we continue to look at single issues, and not at the total picture, there will be no American values left to support.
President Donald Trump has chased away our allies. He speaks of “fake news” when he creates most of it. He has no idea about the realities of governance nor the place America has, or should have, in this world economy. He is an embarrassment and laughing stock around the world.
If readers believe it is okay to support Trump for just one issue, like abortion, then I will not feel sorry for them when the economy tanks over tariffs, when farmers cannot keep the family farms open due to false promises, and when gun violence gets so bad that people cannot leave their homes.
What kind of world are we leaving to our children? One that allows women self-determination over their own bodies or one where women are second-class citizens and everyone else makes health care decisions for them? If you do not support abortion, fine, don't get one. But your religious beliefs do not get to dictate public policy when the law has made abortion legal since 1973.
Look at the bigger picture. Trump shows no leadership for this country. He is mean-spirited, spiteful and vindictive and has no real knowledge of how to be president. Shame on you for overlooking all of this just to take away a women’s right to choose.
Ellen Alper • Chesterfield