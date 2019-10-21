Regarding “Report cites Midwest’s racial disparities” (Oct. 11): This article references the Economic Policy Institute, a liberal think tank. It’s based on data from 2017 and details half a dozen issues described as racial disparities. It declares that these persist because of “ongoing patterns of discrimination or unequal advantage — what some have characterized as the ‘hidden rules of race’ or the ‘hidden costs of being African-American.’”
I don’t dispute the statistics quoted in their findings, but I do believe they’ve missed an important step. They have simply adopted age-old clichés about what causes these racial disparities. Then they recommend policy changes to achieve racial equality in the Midwest. Unfortunately, all of the fixes they say are needed have been tried for the past 20, 30 years or more.
My feeling is the largest single reason for the continuing failure affecting this segment of our population is the number of single-parent families. Single mothers trying to work and raise a family clearly have many problems; often just too great to handle. Single incomes and the need for child care can’t adequately be addressed by government aid alone. The real need is a father living in the home, providing an additional income and another set of hands for child care. Children need constant parenting from birth until fully becoming an adult. Too many in this circumstance drop out of school and grow up on the streets, only to follow the wrong sorts of role models. The problem is more complex than simple discrimination. It will never go away until the true causes of these disparities are resolved.
John Ellis • Kirkwood