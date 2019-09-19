Regarding Kevin McDermott’s column “Evangelicals finally find the one Trump obscenity they can’t abide.” (Aug. 25): McDermott talks about how evangelicals are finally complaining about President Donald Trump’s potty mouth. It seems to me there are other things Trump has said that they should be much more concerned about. According to Britain's The Guardian newspaper: “In a half-hour rant that included insulting the Danish prime minister and using anti-Semitic tropes, Trump told reporters he was the ‘chosen one’ on the subject of trade with China. Hours before that, Trump had thanked in a tweet the conspiracist Wayne Allyn Root, whom he quoted as saying: ‘The Jewish people in Israel love him, like he’s the King of Israel. They love him like he is the second coming of God.’”
Evangelicals should be much more concerned about these quotes than Trump’s potty mouth.
This illustrates the hypocrisy that evangelical Christianity has become. It proves that all you have to do is oppose abortion and stricter gun laws, and they will support anybody. They want to rain judgment upon Bill Clinton for his “sin,” but then want to look the other way when dealing with Donald Trump’s transgressions. The last time I looked at my Bible, it did not differentiate between liberal or conservative sin.
This is why I finally left evangelical Christianity. When it got to the point when evangelicals started likening Trump to King Cyrus, I'd had enough. They have totally compromised their spiritual integrity.
Bill Heger • Rock Hill