I appreciate that you include conservative points of view on your Other Views page, thus giving some balance to the Post-Dispatch editorial pages. I often feel apologetic admitting that I read the paper regularly, because it has such a liberal slant, but I want to know what is happening in my city.
A recent Other Views column by the Washington Post’s Marc A. Thiessen was headlined, “The debates’ biggest losers? American taxpayers.” Mr. Thiessen explained how the debate facts would have real-life effects on our country. These are key insights. Americans need to understand the arguments given by candidates in the debates. I remember when the late Charles Krauthammer was a regular on this page. I wonder what he would have to say about the big changes happening in society today?
Sandy Murphy • Kirkwood