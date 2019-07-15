Is it surprising that children feel forced to pick a side between separating or divorcing parents when they see the same strong divisiveness in society, with the public forced to pick sides?
Are you on Nike’s side for pulling the Betsy Ross flag off their shoes or not? Are you okay with the women’s soccer team not visiting the White House or not? Are you okay with uniformed police officers in the St. Louis Pride Parade or not?
I ask these questions not to determine right versus wrong but rather bring to draw attention to the divisiveness children face in what seems like every form of media. It sometimes seems like they are being taught, outside of the home, to pick a side. But children need to be taught that picking a side between parents during a separation or divorce is just not right.
Children deserve love and attention from both parents, especially in troubling times. As we come upon another school year, let us start off on a good note; let the family, even a family that is separating, divorcing or living apart, come together for the children. As parents, isn’t that what we want for them anyways?
Scott Myers • Maplewood
Chief executive, Kids in The Middle