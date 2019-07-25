Regarding “Chair of Missouri Medicaid panel booted as questions swirl about drop in health care rolls” (July 24) about Timothy D. McBride being removed from the MoHealthNet Oversight Committee: Another fine joke on the people of Missouri. A chairman walks into an oversight committee meeting of an important program serving needy children and families. He asks why are so many children and families being eliminated from this program. The head of the program says he's out of a job. Setup line: So hey, what’s the problem here? Punch line: Nothing that the 2020 elections can’t cure.
Donna Bruner • St. Louis