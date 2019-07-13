Regarding “Page blasts HUD over Wellston housing demolition plan” (July 11): Kudos to St. Louis County Executive Sam Page for his recent decision to halt the demolition of public housing in Wellston.
Affordable housing options are in short supply throughout the St. Louis metro area, and public housing in particular faces many challenges as needs for shelter increase and federal dollars decrease. It makes sense to evaluate all the possibilities available in this community before simply tearing everything down. Housing vouchers, which may be part of the solution, are not accepted by many landlords, leaving low-income residents few alternatives.
Wellston is a centrally-located inner ring suburb which offers numerous advantages for low-income individuals and families, including easy access to public transportation that many county municipalities lack. Ideally, the community could become a “laboratory” where many different types of housing could be offered, including new and renovated units by the Housing Authority, homes sponsored by Habitat for Humanity or Beyond Housing, and some sort of public/private partnerships that would offer options for those looking for a place to call home.
Barbara L. Finch • Clayton
Women’s Voices Raised for Social Justice