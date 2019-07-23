Regarding recent media reports concerning paramedics leaving the St. Louis Fire Department's Bureau of Emergency Medical Services: It is not the trauma of the job causing us to leave. It is being constantly overworked and underpaid, treated like second-class citizens and having trucks that are constantly breaking down.
Those of us who are strictly in emergency medical services do not have firefighter training. We were purposely excluded from the Proposition P sales tax proposal and therefore did not get the raise that police officers and firefighters got. How is that fair?
I have been with the department for more than three years and I earn about $47,000 per year. If I were working full time at the St. Charles County Ambulance District, I would make around $60,000 per year.
I am operating out of a truck that is 10 years old with over 300,000 miles on it. Old equipment is just one of many reasons personnel are leaving the department. Other reasons include the low pay, lack of respect and poor treatment from management, as well as unequal application of the rules.
These are some of the real reasons paramedics are leaving, not the bloodshed and trauma.
Dustin Lammert • St. Louis