I recently heard Gov. Mike Parson talk about “standards of care” for women while trying to explain his attack on Planned Parenthood and Missouri women’s rights. What a joke. If you read the court documents, you’ll see state lawmakers require women to undergo two invasive, traumatic, non-medically recommended pelvic exams to bully and punish women seeking their constitutionally-protected right to abortion.
It’s comparable to state-sponsored rape in my opinion, and it makes the claim that Missouri cares about standards of care as laughable as Parson’s claim that he cares about women’s health. How about every man suspected of creating an unwanted pregnancy undergo a mandatory cystoscopy or two? Look it up, then tell me about women’s rights.
Erin Shetler • St. Charles