Regarding “Audit blasts Parson’s spending as lieutenant governor” (July 19): I see that Missouri Gov. Mike Parson continued the entitlement attitude of Missouri politicians. Over the years, the Missouri Legislature has accepted millions of dollars in gifts, meals, tickets and other gratuities.
Parson, when he was lieutenant governor, demanded that Missourians pay for his tickets to an amusement park and a Kansas City Chiefs football game. The explanation was to promote tourism in Missouri. I think only a politician who feels entitled to free things could offer such a ludicrous explanation.
The Kansas City Chiefs began playing football in 1960. The team’s games are regularly televised on national television. Parson’s attendance at the game added nothing except the additional cost of his security.
We paid for these expenses, and the other free things politicians want Missouri to give them.
Even more scary is their attitude about these items. Demand change or change them in the 2020 election.
Dan Gould • Ballwin