Enough already with the revelations of long ago inappropriate behavior of Supreme Court judge Brett Kavanaugh and other public figures. If these individuals commit an offense or crime during their adult professional lives, then that is a different story, and definitely relevant for public consideration. Criminal behavior should of course be prosecuted, but inappropriate and immature behavior as a youth that occurred decades ago in the setting of high school or a college fraternity are not reflective of their current selves.
Of course if these non-criminal acts are discovered at the time they occur, then discipline is appropriate. But people are allowed to grow up and mature and learn from their mistakes. Isn't that what makes us become better people? Don't we want people in office who have matured and made an effort to improve from their youthful selves? If we are to condemn all adults who did cruel and inappropriate things as adolescents, then where do we draw the line? Are we going to condemn and demand the resignation of a public official because evidence turned up that at age 5 they pushed another child off of a swing? Isn't that assault? Let's stop the theatrical outrage.
To those public officials who are in this position: Own the mistakes of your past. Make a full and authentic apology personally to those you have wronged and to the public. To the rest of us: Look closely at your own past. Judge people by who they are today and how they have made amends for the mistakes of their past.
Donald Levy • Olivette