Regarding, “U.S. moves FEMA, Coast Guard money to fund border programs” ( Sept. 27): Why President Donald Trump thought it was smart to redirect emergency funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, intended to help people experiencing devastating situations, I will never understand. The timing couldn’t be worse considering Hurricane Dorian’s destruction.
I have an idea. Use some of the emergency funds as a salary to pay those immigrants who are willing and able to work to help with cleanup and rebuilding. Then everyone emerges a winner. Now that would really make America great again.
Karen Fishman • Chesterfield