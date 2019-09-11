Subscribe for 99¢
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's bluster on hurricanes, guns, economy

President Donald Trump speaks at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Washington. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan is left. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

 Jacquelyn Martin

Regarding, “U.S. moves FEMA, Coast Guard money to fund border programs” ( Sept. 27): Why President Donald Trump thought it was smart to redirect emergency funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, intended to help people experiencing devastating situations, I will never understand. The timing couldn’t be worse considering Hurricane Dorian’s destruction.

I have an idea. Use some of the emergency funds as a salary to pay those immigrants who are willing and able to work to help with cleanup and rebuilding. Then everyone emerges a winner. Now that would really make America great again.

Karen Fishman • Chesterfield

Tags

View comments