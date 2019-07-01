As a pediatrician in the St. Louis area, I would like to share this statement by the International Pediatric Association concerning the child detention facilities at the border:
All countries have a moral and legal obligation to protect children, both within their country as well as those immigrants fleeing danger elsewhere. The future of the world rests on this obligation. Therefore, the International Pediatric Association (IPA), representing more than 1 million pediatricians in 149 nations, hereby expresses our strong opposition to the practices employed by the government of the U.S. that result in the detention of children at the borders.
The detention and separation of children from their families, and the deplorable and inhumane conditions these children are subjected to, are immoral, and ignore basic human rights.
The failure to provide basic care, health care, medicine, adequate nutrition, supervision, access to necessary hygiene, translators and legal assistance brings irreparable harm to these children. Such conditions will cause profound and long-lasting emotional and physical damage to children and adolescents.
The IPA calls on the U.S. to take immediate action to protect children’s rights and cease detention of children under such conditions. We call on all of our members to urge the U.S. government to end these abusive practices, and to urge their governments to promote and advocate for the protection of all children, including immigrant children seeking to enter other countries.
William Keenan MD • St. Louis
Professor of Pediatrics, St. Louis University