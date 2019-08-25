Who would think it could occur in our lifetime that the decades-long battle to expand civil liberties, rights and our voting franchise is now being reversed each day. The combination of living through the greatest economic expansion in history certainly fueled optimism and expanded the playing field to include more people. Yet, simultaneously, the enormous corporate, banking, and military industrial complex’s interests extract more and more from those less able to defend themselves.
We are now fighting for scraps in one of the wealthiest countries in the world, where 40 years of productivity for corporations produced no commensurate wealth for workers. Airports, ports, schools, universities, infrastructure, housing, neighborhoods, medical care falls apart while a handful of families own more than the bottom 50%. It’s bad and getting worse.
Ellen Bartin • St. Louis County