North Korea: Trump tries to undermine peace with sanctions

Regarding “Trump becomes first sitting president to step into North Korea, says nuke talks to resume” (July 1): Perhaps the meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was not quite as spontaneous as the president would like us to believe. There was enough time to find benign black business suits for the North Korean guards, which enabled them to get rid of their usual military garb, guns and binoculars. It was indeed a spectacle for the history books.

Judith Smart • Oakville

