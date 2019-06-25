Fellow Earthlings: Tired of humanity being blamed as the cause of global warming? Tired of the left trying to use this issue to create a one world socialist state? Don’t believe your gas-burning vehicle and flatulent cows are dooming our planet? Well here’s an unexplored option: Why not ask the aliens?
Today, news reports abound regarding a possible alien presence, including evidence of UFOs interacting with U.S. fighter jets. Why don’t we just ask them? They seem to live in the oceans and under Antarctica, maybe they are the ones causing climate change.
Since our government has acknowledge that these aliens exist, shouldn’t we put on hold all the political and economic maneuvering and questionable science until we can get the real answers from these aliens? I’d sure hate to turn the Earth into a one world socialist state and then find out it was the aliens all along who had been manipulating our weather.
And while we’re at it, why not ask them where modern humans and civilizations came from. Did we really evolve from monkeys? Who really built the pyramids? Asking the aliens could be so liberating. In fact, even as I’m writing this, I’m feeling less responsibility and guilt for Earth’s future. Live long and prosper.
Milton Rudi • Oakville