Permit abortions for rape, incest and medical issues

Regarding “Abortions are banned in Missouri, but lawmakers say the fight isn’t over” (June 26): Regardless of one’s position on the repeal of Roe v. Wade, there are some actions lawmakers can take that can easily and quickly help. In my opinion, all states, including Missouri, must: 1) Allow abortions for rape and/or incest victims. 2) Allow abortions when medical issues make the continuation of a pregnancy unacceptable. To require a woman to carry a fetus to term that is going to die at birth, or shortly thereafter, is psychologically damaging. 3) Substantially expand support services for the poor.

Some believe it is appropriate for the government to force a 12-year-old victim of incest to carry a fetus to term. Nothing can be said that will change this mindset. Most legislators are not that rigid. Many consider themselves acting on religious principles that are more important and “right” than those who disagree with them. It is also useless to argue against this belief.

If legislators really are acting on principle, these three changes could give credence to their stands and calm some tensions. Those officials who are politically oriented, rather than principle-oriented, need to be voted out of office.

Stephen Huss • Hillsboro