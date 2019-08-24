Post-Dispatch photographer Robert Cohen’s Aug. 16 photo of St. Louis firefighter Josh Roth carrying an unconscious child from a fire will surely win some kind of prize. The urgency and concern on the face of the firefighter is so real that I could feel it myself. The poor limp child in his arms broke my heart.
That photo could almost be a visual representation of how desperately many of us want to help save the children who live in danger every day. It breaks my heart every time there is a story of a child killed by gun violence. What has become of us as a society that we can’t keep these helpless young ones safe? I’m sure the various agencies do the best they can, and the churches are doing good work too. But they can’t do it alone.
All I can do at my age is to try and change the political culture in our state and make it more humane. Instead of funding cuts for life-saving services and cutting children from Medicaid, we should make saving lives a top priority. Every one of us can be a first responder by supporting candidates for state offices who are fiercely determined to make saving children a top priority. Our society is at a critical decision point this year and next. It is literally a matter of life and death, especially for the children.
Susan Cunningham • Pacific