Thank you to the 126 physicians, scientists and health care professionals who spoke up against the extreme abortion ban signed by Gov. Mike Parson with their St Louis Post-Dispatch ad on July 26.
We all rely on them to treat us with their highly trained skills and dedication. When the Missouri Legislature interferes with physicians' ability to provide medical care according to their oath to “do no harm,” we must stand with them.
As they said, criminalizing physicians who perform medical abortions is wrong. Forcing women to carry pregnancies to term and intentionally interfering with doctor-patient relationships is wrong. No other medical procedure is as purposely terrorized or overly regulated by the state.
Punitive political and religious agendas have no place in the practice of medicine. Republicans, religious, conservative and rural citizens, including abortion protesters, rely on constitutionally protected abortion care by highly trained physicians, just like the rest of us.
Never doubt the collective power of medical professionals insisting they be able to provide the medical care for which they are trained.
As they publicly stated in their ad, the state is practicing medicine without a license.
Stacey Newman • Richmond Heights
Director, Progress Women