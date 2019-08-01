Subscribe for 99¢
Planned Parenthood and ACLU suing over Missouri abortion law

FILE - In this June 4, 2019, file photo, Anti-abortion advocates gather outside the Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis. Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit Tuesday, July 30, against the state of Missouri to stop a law that bans abortions beyond the eighth week of pregnancy from taking effect Aug. 28. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

 Jeff Roberson

Thank you to the 126 physicians, scientists and health care professionals who spoke up against the extreme abortion ban signed by Gov. Mike Parson with their St Louis Post-Dispatch ad on July 26.

We all rely on them to treat us with their highly trained skills and dedication. When the Missouri Legislature interferes with physicians' ability to provide medical care according to their oath to “do no harm,” we must stand with them.

As they said, criminalizing physicians who perform medical abortions is wrong. Forcing women to carry pregnancies to term and intentionally interfering with doctor-patient relationships is wrong. No other medical procedure is as purposely terrorized or overly regulated by the state.

Punitive political and religious agendas have no place in the practice of medicine. Republicans, religious, conservative and rural citizens, including abortion protesters, rely on constitutionally protected abortion care by highly trained physicians, just like the rest of us.

Never doubt the collective power of medical professionals insisting they be able to provide the medical care for which they are trained.

As they publicly stated in their ad, the state is practicing medicine without a license.

Stacey Newman • Richmond Heights

Director, Progress Women

Tags

View comments