Planned Parenthood’s abortions negate any good done

Planned Parenthood St. Louis

"Still Here" reads a banner on the front of the Planned Parenthood building on Forest Park Avenue in St. Louis as seen on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.

In Janet Y. Jackson’s column “Republicans in Jefferson City continue their war on the poor” (March 10), she argues that a proposed denial of taxpayer funds to Planned Parenthood would deny health care to low-income Missourians and negate all the other good that the organization does.

Many legislators want to deny Planned Parenthood tax dollars because they recognize that an unborn child is a human being who deserves the protection of the law. Since 1973, 63 million abortions have occurred, with about 21 million of them performed by Planned Parenthood, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Blacks are disproportionally victims. Black women are 14% of our population, yet they have 38% of all abortions. Why? There are far more poor whites and other minorities than Black ones. Alveda King, niece of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., believes it’s because of Planned Parenthood’s influence in Black communities.

I believe the abortion actions of Planned Parenthood far outweigh any other alleged good the organization does.

John Wiltrakis • Ballwin

