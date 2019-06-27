The American Public Health Association has long held that “access to the full range of reproductive health services, including abortion, is a fundamental right.” As a professional entrusted with protecting the health of all Missourians, I cannot stand idly by as this right is stripped away — by the very institution charged with protecting the health of the state’s residents, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. I call on all Missouri health departments, health professionals, lawmakers and the greater Missouri community to advocate to keep the doors of St. Louis Planned Parenthood open, permanently.
Planned Parenthood of St. Louis provides critical family planning, cancer prevention and comprehensive reproductive health services for thousands of men and women in St. Louis and Missouri.
Closure of the clinic would have dire public health ramifications. These harms would be particularly felt by uninsured and underinsured residents who rely on the safety net these services provide.
Beyond irreparable harm to health care, the closure of St. Louis Planned Parenthood would have enormous financial ramifications. Those denied services will become a burden on the state’s already strained health systems. Even among proponents of closing the clinic, this alone should cause pause. Let us do what is best for Missouri women, please support Planned Parenthood.
Will Ross, MD, MPH • St. Louis
Professor of Medicine, Division of Nephrology
Washington University School of Medicine